As DiMaggio Hospital marks 25 years, transplant patient expresses gratitude

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital celebrates 25 years of saving lives, one of its patients took the opportunity to say thank you for receiving a second chance at life.

There’s a link between the legendary Yankee clipper the hospital is named after and Fort Lauderdale resident Joel Thompson. In November, Thompson, now 19, will mark five years since he received a new heart at the hospital.

“Everybody in the hospital played a big hand in my life,” said Thompson.

The hospital is marking a milestone of its own this week: 25 years of caring for the children of South Florida.

DiMaggio, who resided in Hollywood, lent his name and reputation to the area’s newest pediatric hospital in 1992.

The hospital went on to grow from an initial 90-doctor staff to a current roster of more than 650, with an emergency room, trauma center and 226 pediatric beds.

At a recent event, celebrities lent their support to the medical institution. “Guess what? I’m raising my red glove to raise awareness for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, yo, celebrating 25 years,” said DJ Irie.

“I’m raising my red glove for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Twenty-five years, baby,” said former ‘N Sync member Joey Fatone.

Back in 2010, the growth continued. The hospital launched the Heart Transplant Program, and since it opened, 35 children have received new hearts.

One of them was Thompson, then just 14 years old. “It started in ninth grade. I was playing football,” he said.

“He was in summer practice for football, and he had noted, since June, a progressive decline in his own ability to perform during practices,” said Dr. Maryanne Chrisant, a pediatric cardiologist at the hospital. “He could no longer run around the fields.”

Thompson would also quickly overheat and suffer severe stomach pains. As it turned out, his heart was enlarged and wasn’t able to properly pump blood.

He needed a new heart. “I was really scared at first, like I started crying and stuff like that,” said Thompson, “but then I just got over it ’cause I said, ‘You know, I’m going to beat this.'”

Receiving a new heart, however, meant waiting for another life to end, often that of another child. “We can’t stop bad things from happening, but if we get a family that can make a gift that can change one of these kids’ lives for the better and keep him around for a little longer with their family, then that’s really important,” said Chrisant. “To be able to provide that peace to them, I think it’s a gift of love.”

“Somebody had to die for me to get a heart, and it’s that person’s heart now beating in my body, so now I’m carrying on that person,” said Thompson. “It’s a blessing, you know.”

Just like DiMaggio, who said he owed the kid in the stands his best, Thompson said he owes the donor’s family and his hospital family his best. He’s thankful for his second chance.

The hospital is also marking its 25th year by opening a fitness zone in Davie. It’s scheduled to open on Thursday.

