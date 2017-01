MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 40th anniversary of Art Deco Weekend on Miami Beach is officially underway.

The community festival draws about 150,000 to Ocean Drive over three days.

Visitors can take tours led by local architects, preservationists and historians to learn about the city’s artistic history.

The festival ends Sunday.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.