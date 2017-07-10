Arrest made in South Florida bank robbery

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI arrested a suspected South Florida bank robber who allegedly left behind a suspicious device at the scene of the crime.

Authorities arrested 56-year-old Jorge Farah who, according to the FBI, was caught by surveillance cameras robbing the Marquis Bank along Alhambra Circle and Salzedo Street in Coral Gables.

The FBI said he demanded cash from a teller before leaving behind a suspicious device, Friday.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and said the device was not dangerous.

