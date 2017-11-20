Arrest made in murder of man found in burning car

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – An 18-year-old woman was arrested for her involvement of a man found burning inside of a car.

Police arrested 18-year-old Rougiena Deriveire on Saturday.

Officials were alerted about a car on fire in Bicentennial Park, around 5 a.m., on Nov. 14. After inspecting the vehicle, officials found a body inside of the trunk.

The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Darren Butler, who was homeless.

Deriveire has been charged with first-degree murder.

