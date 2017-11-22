Arrest made in animal cruelty death of dog stabbed, stuffed in suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Hollywood say they have made an arrest in connection to the death of Ollie the pit bull, who was stabbed and left to die in a suitcase.

Brendan Evans, 31, is charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty after police said he was linked to DNA taken from the suitcase in which Ollie was found.

While police executed a search warrant in Evans’ home, officers found multiple dead animals, including several dead rats with various body parts removed, as well as cat paws. Police noted blood spatter on the apartment’s walls, along with blood in the bathroom and what appeared to be fur in the oven.

Police believe religion could have been a motivating factor, noting a report from Fort Lauderdale Police in February where Evans told officers he wanted to kill a duck because he practices voodoo and said it was his religious right. During the search of his apartment, cops also discovered an 8-pointed star drawn on a kitchen wall as well as a shrine with candles, which included pieces of the Crimestoppers flyer about Ollie’s death.

Evans was previously arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2012 for domestic battery, and is currently on probation for a bank robbery in Hernando County. Police said his fingerprints also link him to a residential burglary in Hollywood.

Evans was arrested in connection to the burglary and violation of probation.

“We will not tolerate any form of animal cruelty or violence in our city. Each reported case of animal cruelty, be it physical abuse or neglect, is disturbing, and this case is particularly heartbreaking. We were all pulling for Ollie to survive, but unfortunately he didn’t make it. However, due to our investigation, we are now able to provide justice for Ollie,” said Acting Police Chief Chris O’Brien.

