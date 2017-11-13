Arrest made after man stabbed at North Miami Beach food market

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made an arrest Monday after a man was viciously stabbed at a North Miami Beach food market.

Police could be seen conducting their investigation at Jiffy Food Market Sunday after the stabbing, Sunday afternoon.

According to the people inside the store, the victim was stabbed three times in the neck. The man then went inside the store where good Samaritans rushed to his aid.

One good Samaritan, Kierra Louis, was eight months pregnant when she helped the victim. “I just took a blanket and helped my husband put it on his neck, and we held it to his neck until the paramedics came,” she said. “I was terrified. I didn’t know if he was gonna make it, and I was gonna die, and I was just gonna be there with him.”

Police have not yet named the suspect in relation to the case. However, they do have surveillance video from the incident.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

