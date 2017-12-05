Army vet receives new home for the holidays

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Army veteran has received a new home for the holidays.

Sgt. Gerard Pierre Jr. was injured while deployed in Afghanistan in 2006.

But thanks to Building Homes for Heroes and JP Morgan Chase, Pierre and his family can now live in a new home here in South Florida — mortgage-free.

The family got a tour of the new home. They were at a loss for words at the generous gift.

“Shocked, shocked, shocked. I can’t believe it, actually,” said Pierre.

“It’s amazing. It’s something for my husband,” said Pierre’s wife, Magdalene.

More than 200 homes have been donated to veteran families throughout Florida since 2011.

