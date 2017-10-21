Army soldiers in South Florida for Green Beret funeral rescue 2 swimmers

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several U.S. Army soldiers in South Florida for the funeral of Sgt. La David Johnson came to the rescue of two swimmers in distress, including a minor, on Sunny Isles Beach, Saturday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the near drowning occurred at 19051 Collins Avenue, just after 6 p.m.

The soldiers told 7News they had come to South Florida from North Carolina to attend Johnson’s funeral. 7News cameras captured Johnson’s brothers-in-arms as they carried his casket to its final resting place, Saturday morning.

After the burial service in Hollywood, the soldiers said, they came to Sunny Isles Beach to relax and clear their minds. Shortly after, they noticed people flailing their arms in the air and screaming for help.

The soldiers, who range in age from 21 to 31 years old, immediately jumped into action. “My focus is getting into the water and figuring out what happened, what was going on,” said one of the soldiers.

As he made their way into the water, this soldier spotted the younger victim. “When I got under, I saw a child, I grabbed the child,” he said. “I tried to swim for the shore as good as I could.”

He then handed the minor to another soldier, then went back into the water to retrieve the adult victim. “We all helped take him back to the shore,” he said.

Another soldier said the incident underscores how being in the armed forces is something that does not end during times of leisure. “The Army is not a 9-to-5 job. It’s 100 percent, 24/7, every day, every minute,” he said. “Even when you’re sleeping, you’re resting to get ready for the next day. You’ll complete a mission, start a new mission. That’s just how the Army is, how the military is in general.”

Officials said the pediatric victim is in stable condition. The adult patient, a man in his 50s, was resuscitated by Ocean Rescue lifeguards and rushed to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Johnson, a Miami Gardens resident, and three other Green Berets were killed in Niger on Oct. 4 under circumstances that have triggered an investigation by the Department of Defense and the FBI.

