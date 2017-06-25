COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together in Coconut Creek to pay tribute to a fallen military hero.

Family, friends and local leaders remembered the life of U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Agami at Veteran’s Park, Sunday afternoon.

Agami made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Iraq, back in June 2007.

His mother, who spoke to mourners about her son’s service to his country, said she will never stop honoring his bravery. “He is a hero, and all we can do is celebrate his life at this time, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” said Beth Agami.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D, Fla., said the solemn occasion is an opportunity to put aside differences and come together. “There is so much that divides the country, and we have moments like these when we remember what this country is really all about, and that’s the service and sacrifice that so many make to help keep our nation strong.”

Agami, a South Florida native, was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal for his heroism.

