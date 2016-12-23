Armored truck robbery suspect faces judge

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The surviving suspect in an armored truck ambush faced a judge, Friday.

Giobel Fonseca will remain behind bars at least until his next hearing, which will occur in the second week of January.

Police said Fonseca and his brother ambushed the truck’s driver, Tuesday, outside of a TD Bank in Homestead and fired shots. The brother was killed in the process.

Fonseca tried to get away, but he was stopped along the Florida Turnpike, shortly after. Police found him with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The guard was also shot and is recovering from surgery.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.