Shooting near Homestead TD Bank injures 2, kills another

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting at a TD Bank in Homestead that killed one man and injured two others.

Homestead and Miami-Dade Police and the FBI responded to the scene of the TD Bank located at 2495 N.E. 8th St., Tuesday around 4 p.m.

According to people inside the bank, the person who was killed was one of the armed robbers. Witnesses said he was trying to rob the armored truck out front, when he was shot dead in the parking lot.

“He turned around and the man ran on the sidewalk with a gun and started shooting and robbed the armored truck,” said one witness, who didn’t want to be identified. “I’m not sure if they got away with the money or not.”

Sources confirmed to 7News, Wednesday, that the robbers were brothers, with one recently arriving from Cuba.

7News was first on the scene Tuesday. A body underneath a tarp could be seen in the area with a shotgun next to it.

Witnesses also said that one of the workers associated with the armored truck was shot in the hip area and was airlifted to Jackson South Community Hospital. His condition remains unknown.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they did find one person who was found deceased on the scene,” said Homestead Police Detective Fernando Morales. “We were receiving information of another vehicle that had fled the area.”

A short time after the robbery occurred at the TD Bank, police also responded to a scene along the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at 152nd Street. That’s where police said they caught another suspect, who fled the scene at the bank. He reportedly had a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Jackson South, as well. He is now being questioned by Homestead Police.

“I thought, at first, it was like an accident,” said witness Jorge Barros. “Pero, when I pass, I saw that it was a car stopping in the middle of the road — the four doors were open.”

The FBI kept witnesses who were in the bank inside to interview them. They were released just after 6 p.m.

“Because it did happen late in the afternoon, we’re hoping that there are people out there that saw something, heard something,” said Ricardo Enriquez of the FBI.

One woman told 7News that she was inside the bank when the shooting happened. “There were kids inside this bank,” said the witness. “My main concern was to get the kids out the bank through the back door.”

The deceased robber’s alleged accomplice and the guard remain in the hospital.

Those who were in the bank said their thoughts and prayers are with the injured armored guard.

The FBI is leading the investigation, and the bank remains closed, Wednesday, to customers, while employees are allowed to walk in and out.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

