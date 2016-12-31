Armed woman targets Davie Dunkin’ Donuts, robs tip jar

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who, they said, robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in Davie, Saturday morning.

Surveillance video captures the subject, dressed all in black, as she entered the donut shop located along South State Road 7 and Griffin Road, just before 10:45 a.m.

The crook is seen pointing a gun at an employee while demanding cash. Instead, the cashier runs away. The thief is then seen taking money from the tip jar before fleeing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.