Armed subjects pose as cops in SW Miami-Dade home invasion

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two men who, they said, posed as police officers when they barged into a Southwest Miami-Dade home, handcuffed the homeowners and took off with the contents of the victims’ safe.

Surveillance video captured the armed perpetrators as they kicked their way inside the residence near Southwest 159th Street and 98th Avenue, June 13, just before dawn.

“When they were inside, they got the homeowners, they handcuffed them both, and forced them to go into their safe,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome.

Detectives said both subjects had guns. They said the duo took the family’s money and fled eastbound on Southwest 159th Street.

Area residents told 7News they are now in a constant state of fear. “I am absolutely scared,” said one neighbor.

Investigators said one of the criminals was wearing a police vest and a badge, and his accomplice was wearing a long-sleeve shirt with the words “police” on the sleeves.

Police said three of the victims inside the home were children.

Nobody was injured, but the ordeal have left the victims and their neighbors shaken. “I’ve been living here for 20 years, and this never happened before,” said an area resident.

Thursday night, 7News cameras captured what looks like the remains of the door that was smashed in lying on the front yard of the home, feet away from the doorstep.

Police have identified one of the robbers as 29-year-old Usmael “Mylo” Carvajal. They have not been able to identify the second subject.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

