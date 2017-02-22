Armed subjects at large following Sunrise bank robbery

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police are on the scene after an armed bank robbery in Sunrise, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, three men are at large after they robbed the First Bank, located at 10147 West Oakland Park Blvd., at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Police said the robbers entered the bank brandishing firearms and demanded money from a bank employee.

The subjects then fled the scene. The amount of money taken was not released.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said the subjects were wearing disguises at the time of the robbery. One of the subjects was wearing a black outfit while the two other subjects were wearing what appeared to be white hazmat suits.

Officers are now searching the area.

The case will be turned over to FBI agents for further investigation.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

