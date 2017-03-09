Armed subject robs South Florida blood bank in broad daylight

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Surveillance video was released, Thursday, of a blood bank armed robbery near Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery took place on March 3 at 10:36 a.m. at Continental Service Group, Inc., located near West Broward Boulevard.

Detectives said a man walked up to the front desk, pushed aside a blood bank client and pointed a gun at employees. The armed man, police said, then demanded money and told employees, “I’m hungry.”

A cash box was handed over to the armed robber, and he fled the scene with the money.

According to BSO detectives, the man stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 -180 pounds. Cameras caught him wearing a red Iron Man hoodie with a black T-shirt. He also wore dark-colored pants.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

