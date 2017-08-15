Armed robbery on UM campus sparks police search

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are actively searching for a thief involved in an armed robbery on the University of Miami’s campus, Tuesday.

Police said the woman, between the ages of 30 and 45, was approached from behind by a hooded man and put in a chokehold near the Watsco Center, located at 1245 Dauer Drive.

He snatched her phone and rings, then took off running south down Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

Police said he was wearing sweatpants and a hoodie.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

