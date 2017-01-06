Armed robbers who fatally shot Miami pawn shop customer at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - One day after a Miami pawn shop customer was fatally shot by armed robbers, a community is on high alert as the subjects remain at large.

On Friday, Value Joyeria y Prestamos, located at 717 S.W. 17th Ave., remained closed as investigators pieced together any clues that may lead to the arrest of those responsible.

According to City of Miami Police, two men stormed into the store at around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, and shot a patron before fleeing the scene with jewelry they stole after breaking into glass jewelry casings.

The subjects then fled the scene in what may have been a red SUV driven by a third subject. “A red SUV was seen fleeing from the area in the northbound area, on 17th Avenue, just minutes after the robbery took place,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

The patron, who on Friday was identified by his brother as 65-year-old Ricardo Reyes, was shopping for a television set at the time with his friend. He died on the scene.

“I did not sleep yesterday,” said Reyes’ brother, Adolfo Perez, in tears.

Late Thursday night, the medical examiner arrived on the scene to remove Reyes’ body as detectives worked well into the night.

Many nearby business owners knew Reyes, as he was a frequent visitor to many shops in the area. “I didn’t know what was going on,” said local business employee Juan Gonzalez, who knew Reyes. “He was nice person. He didn’t look aggressive or anything like that. He seemed like a very nice person, and when life is taken like that, that’s serious.”

Now, nearby businesses are on high alert. Police said the store was filled with customers and employees at the time of the shooting.

“People know they have money,” said nearby business owner Gamal Baez, “so unfortunately, they’re at a disadvantage to these crooks and thieves.”

Police now hope surveillance cameras inside the pawn shop will tell the whole story.

“There is surveillance video that may have captured the images from beginning to end, so that’s something detectives are looking at,” Fallat said.

If you have any information on these armed subjects, or have seen a vehicle that matches this description, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

