Armed robbers target Fort Lauderdale-area MetroPCS

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are on the lookout for a group of armed robbers who robbed a MetroPCS store near Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance cameras captured the Oct. 8 ordeal that took place at the MetroPCS store located at 2877 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Surveillance shows two men entering the store just after 3:30 p.m. One of the men pulls a gun out and goes up to the clerk, demanding he hand over his wallet and the cash inside the register.

Both men helped themselves to the cash drawer before forcing the clerk into the store’s back room, threatening to kill him if he didn’t comply.

Shortly after, the robbers fled the scene. However, surveillance images were able to catch partial images of their faces.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

