Armed robber steals jewelry at Sunrise Sam’s Club

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Armed robbers smashed jewelry cases at a Sam’s Club, Friday morning, and fled with merchandise.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene, near 136th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, where a heavy police presence and perimeter remains present. Police said the Sam’s Club, located at 13550 W. Sunrise Blvd., was held up by an unidentified male. An employee was walking into work when they were followed by the armed robber.

Police said the man smashed the jewelry cases and stole items before fleeing the store.

No injuries were suffered by the employee and those inside the Sam’s Club, and police have yet to confirm the identity of the robber.

According to a witness, a man walked into the Sam’s Club and pointed a gun at the manager and smashed the display case inside the jewelry department, getting away with the merchandise.

The suspected male remains at large.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

