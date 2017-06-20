Armed robbers steal money from Fort Lauderdale La Quinta

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Armed robbers struck a Fort Lauderdale La Quinta Inn, and it was all caught on camera.

According to surveillance video, the two subjects walked inside and made their way behind the front desk of the La Quinta, located along State Road 7, on May 28.

The armed subjects then ordered the employee to open a safe. When the employee could not open it, the robbers took the money from the register and fled the scene.

Police continue to investigate as the subjects remain at large.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

