Armed robbers steal food from Lauderdale Lakes restaurant, threaten staff

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for armed robbers who stole food from a Lauderdale Lakes restaurant and threatened to kill the staff.

Surveillance cameras rolled as the two hooded men walked behind the food counter of The Dutch Pot Jamaican restaurant, July 7.

“They both had guns with them,” said restaurant manager Barrington.

Barrington said the pair on surveillance just casually walked into the employee-packed kitchen to load up on food while serving up intimidation.

“The guy with the gun, with the long black pants, told [the chef] if he ever call the cops we’ll all be dead,” said Barrington.

Video showed one of the chefs starting to confront the thieves before he notices a gun. The chef then runs out of the restaurant, followed by more co-workers.

The robbers eventually left with the stolen food, according to the manager.

Employees said the pair arrived with a group of five people, though they were the only two to go behind the counter.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

