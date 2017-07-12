Armed robbers raid Fort Lauderdale convenience store, assault employee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two armed robbers stole cash from a South Florida convenience store and assaulted an employee.

Surveillance video released Wednesday showed the robbers as they stormed into a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale. One of the robbers grabbed an employee who tried to escape and dragged him to the ground while waving a gun.

“I put up my hands like this,” said a clerk who did not want to reveal his identity.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m., June 27, along State Road 7, just north of I-595.

“Just feeling that they might shoot me, I did what I was supposed to do. I just put up my hands, and then I moved from the counter,” said the clerk. “I just told them, ‘Whatever you want to do, just take it.'”

One robber went for the cash while the other grabbed an employee trying to leave through the back door.

The clerk said, “One of them had the machine gun.”

BSO said the gun seen in the video is most likely a TEC-9.

The robbers left the store in under 60 seconds.

Investigators did not disclose how much cash was stolen, but they described it as a “significant amount of money.”

Authorities said the thieves drove away in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

“They took all the money from the drawer and all the money from the counter and everything,” said the clerk.

One robber was described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall with a heavy build. The other robber was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim frame.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

