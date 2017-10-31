Armed robbers caught on camera beating Hialeah worker

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who were caught on surveillance video robbing an employee at a Hialeah business at gunpoint before beating him repeatedly.

The crisp footage shows one of the subjects pointing a firearm at Yoel Gonzalez, who works at All Wood Design, located at 1629 West 33rd Place, at around 6:40 a.m., Monday. The perpetrator is then seen grabbing the victim and throwing him to the ground.

“It was really bad. The video, as you will see, shows exactly the individuals coming by with a gun, aiming it at him, doing their demands and then striking him,” said Hialeah Police Officer Jose Torres.

Moments later, investigators said, the second subject is seen running toward Gonzalez and repeatedly striking him in the back of the head time and time again with a rubber mallet he grabbed from the business. Both subjects are then seen kicking and punching the employee multiple times.

When asked what kind of person would be capable of such a vicious attack, Torres replied, “Somebody very violent, somebody that had no remorse for any human life.”

After beating Gonzalez, police said, the thieves attempted to open All Wood Design’s safe but were unsuccessful. The duo then fled the premises.

A co-worker discovered Gonzalez unconscious and called for help. He was transported to Palmetto General Hospital.

Torres urged area residents to come forward with information that could help investigators. “We’re asking for the public’s help to identify these individuals,” he said.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

