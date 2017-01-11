Armed robber targets Weston bank

An armed man robbed a bank in Weston, Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man seen in still images from surveillance was wearing a bandana and holding a gun.

The subject demanded money from a bank teller, but officials do not know how much money was exactly taken.

The robbery occurred around 10 a.m., at Stonegate branch, along Weston Road and Indian Trace.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

