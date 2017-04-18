Armed robber targets Miami CVS Pharmacy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, Tuesday.

The man entered the CVS Pharmacy located along West Flagler Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, pulled a handgun on the employee and demanded money before taking off.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

