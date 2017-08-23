Armed robber targets Fort Lauderdale MetroPCS

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras captured an armed subject robbing a Fort Lauderdale MetroPCS.

Video showed the subject walking into the store, located along West Davie Boulevard and Southwest 30th Avenue, Aug. 17.

He is seen pointing a gun at the woman, demanding she open the register before taking off with cash.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

