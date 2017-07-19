Armed robber strikes NWMD cash loan store

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robber broke into a Northwest Miami-Dade cash loan store, Tuesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers responded to the armed robbery at an Insta Loan branch, located at 11686 NW 7h Ave., just after 9 p.m.

According to the company’s website, the business provides first lien, signature and personal loans.

The armed robber is at large, and police have yet to identify the subject.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

