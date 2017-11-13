CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is now at a loss after a man stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from their Coral Gables store.

According to store owner Estelle Maury, the thief was a customer who came to the store a week earlier under the guise of buying a ring for his wife.

The man returned, and Maury’s husband believed he was helping the man make a purchase.

“After he come back today, my husband feel confident to open the door, so he arrived, he said, ‘Oh, you come for buying the ring? No problem. We need to show you the ring,’ and after he [turned around], he takes the gun and he said, ‘OK, now go to the safe and put everything in my plastic bag.'”

After the thief took everything he could find, he made his getaway.

Maury said one of the rings alone cost $500,000.

The couple is relieved that Maury’s husband was not injured in the ordeal. According to Maury, her husband was forced into a closet with his hands behind his back. Eventually he got out and was able to contact police.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

