Armed robbers fatally shoot patron inside Miami pawn shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - According to Miami Police, a man was fatally shot while shopping at a Miami pawn shop, at around 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police said two armed subjects stormed into Value Joyeria y Prestamos, located at 717 S.W. 17th Ave., and shot a patron during a robbery of the store.

The patron, a man in his 60s, died on the scene.

The subjects then fled the scene with some jewelry in what may have been a red SUV driven by a third subject.

A perimeter was then set up in the surrounding area.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

