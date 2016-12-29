Armed men break into Southwest Miami-Dade home, pistol whip man

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl and her father were confronted by two armed robbers inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home, Thursday.

According to police, two armed robbers barged into a home, located along Southwest 63rd Street and 139th Court, at around 12:45 p.m., Thursday.

Police said the men knocked on the door first before smashing the door open and causing havoc.

Although the homeowner was not home at the time, the owner’s son-in-law and 2-year-old granddaughter were home when the men barged in.

“They smashed the door open, two guys came in, and they pistol-whipped my son-in-law, and I got robbed. I got robbed,” said homeowner Julio Camps in disbelief. “All the watches, everything got robbed.”

Fortunately, Camps’ 2-year-old granddaughter was not hurt, and her father was not hurt.

Police said the two suspects fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Camps said his watch collection is gone. “I don’t know exactly the extent of the robbery, but I know it’s going to be up there.”

Around $10,000 dollars in valuables were taken by force in broad daylight. “It’s incredible how people, how daring they are,” he said.

If you have any information on these armed robbers, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.