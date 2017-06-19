Armed masked men rob Pompano Beach CVS

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two masked men were caught on camera lurking outside a Pompano Beach CVS Pharmacy before robbing the store with guns in hand.

Surveillance video inside the CVS Pharmacy store located near Federal Highway and East Atlantic Boulevard showed the two men wearing matching ski masks as they entered the store, just before 5 a.m., on June 2.

One of them, however, seemed to have problems with his mask right before the robbery and took it off, so cameras managed to get a glimpse of his face.

“He’s kind of struggling with his mask, so he puts it on, then takes it off, and at that point you, can get a good profile of him,” said BSO spokesperson Joy Oglesby.

When he finally entered the store, his counterpart was already on the move.

“Karma always catches up,” said CVS customer Stosh Sherwin, “so sooner or later, they’ll get theirs.”

Surveillance video installed outside also caught the duo lurking right outside the door.

“The police should patrol more and protect the neighborhood,” said CVS customer Steve Angel. “I mean, that’s the best solution.”

One thief could be seen surveying the store and then ordered an employee to the ground.

His partner approached a cashier at the front and walked her to the register with a gun to her back.

When the crooks got the their hands on the cash, they fled the scene.

“We are concerned the next time they go into a store to try to rob somebody, it may escalate, and it may end up with someone being shot or killed,” Oglesby said. “We need to get them way before that happens.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.