Armed man robs North Miami Beach Shell gas station

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for an armed man who raided a gas station register.

A surveillance camera captured the subject as he entered the Shell gas station on Northeast 186th Street near West Dixie Highway on Dec. 2.

He went directly to the cashier and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun before pointing it at the attendant.

The subject demanded all the cash inside the lockbox before he fled on foot.

If you recognize the robber, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

