Armed man barricaded inside Broward Health Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police team have responded to a scene at Broward Health Medical Center, where a patient, armed with a knife, has barricaded himself inside a room, Wednesday afternoon.

The scene remains active according to a tweet from FLP. A SWAT team is also on the scene to negotiate with the patient.

Authorities have evacuated the fifth floor of the center’s south tower, where the man is barricaded.

“If you can avoid coming to the hospital at this point just to visit family members, we recommend that you do,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Tracey Figone. “Call first. The hospital will inform you as to maybe the area that you’re wanting to visit, but of course the emergency room, the hospital is operating.”

According to a witness, the subject’s mother is also at the hospital and is trying to negotiate with him.

#FLPD Ref: Barricaded subject ( 1600 S Andrews Ave) adult male armed w knife inside room. SWAT on scene Active scene. NFI — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) October 25, 2017

The hospital is located in the area of South Andrews Avenue and 17th Street. There are no hostages and no injuries have been reported, according to police.

#FLPD Ref: Barricaded subject (1600 S Andrews Ave) — Confirmed no hostages. — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) October 25, 2017

