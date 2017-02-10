Armed man attacks, robs mother outside Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her young son were ambushed outside their Miami Beach home, leaving the victim with emotional and physical scars.

According to Miami Beach Police, an armed man robbed and beat the victim outside her North Bay Road driveway, Thursday morning, at around 7:30 a.m.

The victim showed 7News the markings that were left on her back due to the armed robbery. She was too afraid to show her face on camera but was willing to share her story.

“There’s someone out there who is so viscous and so cruel that he did this all in front of a little boy, my son who is so scared,” the victim said.

She said her 4-year-old is traumatized by what he saw. “My baby boy was there, and he doesn’t understand why a bad man had a gun and why he threw me on top of him and closed the door. He asked me last night when he went to bed, ‘Mommy, why did he throw us in the car and close the door on us?'”

The victim recalled how the robbery took place. “A man came up from behind me and stuck a gun in my back, and he said something loud and fast,” she said. “I don’t remember what. I screamed as loud as I could. He said, ‘If you scream again, I’ll kill you.'”

The robber demanded her wedding ring, she said. “He said, ‘Give me your rings now,’ and he started to pull at my finger frantically. I pulled the rings off. There were three.”

Despite her injuries from the robber, all she can think about is her son. “My son, I don’t know how he’ll get that image out of his mind,” she said.

This mother said this was not just a robbery. It was a vicious attack that happened in front of a child, and she wants her community to be on the alert.

“He was so scared,” the victim said about her son. “The man was going to hit him too. Someone knew my routine. They knew everything.”

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.