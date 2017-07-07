Armed home invader zip ties homeowners, steals jewelry in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed home invader zip tied two victims, Friday, inside a Hialeah home.

According to Hialeah Police, the victims were sleeping just after 2 a.m. when they heard loud noises emitting from the front door. When the victims awoke, they saw the armed subject with a firearm inside their home, located near Northeast Sixth Place.

Police said the robber pointed his firearm at the victims, told them not to move and demanded money and jewelry. The subject then zip tied the victims before ransacking their residence.

The subject fled the scene and remains at large.

Police have yet to identify the subject, but said he is a 6-foot Hispanic male, medium build and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and black/white bandana on his face.

If you have any information on this armed home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

