Armed duo rob Hollywood Shell gas station

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a duo of armed robbers who targeted a Hollywood gas station.

According to police, two subjects entered the Shell gas station, located at 815 North Federal Highway, Sept. 19, at around 10:04 p.m.

Police said the two placed items on the counter when one of the subjects pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store clerk, while the other went around the back and took approximately $99 in cash out of the register.

The pair fled in a faded gray two-door Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

