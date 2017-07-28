Armed carjackers ambush couple outside Hialeah CVS

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two armed suspects behind a carjacking at a local CVS.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Mikell Joshua Murphy and a second suspect, both armed, approached a couple sitting in a white BMW in the pharmacy’s parking lot, at 101 Hialeah Drive, June 25, at around midnight.

Police said the suspects pointed their pistols at Frank Miranda and his girlfriend, demanding them to leave their vehicle. Fearing for their lives, the victims complied.

Police said Murphy sped off with the BMW, with his accomplice in the passenger seat.

The stolen car was recovered later that day in the area of 1815 First Court, near Murphy’s last known address, according to police.

Police identified Murphy after, they said, evidence was recovered in the stolen car. Though authorities have not identified the second suspect, he was described by police as an 18 to 21-year-old male with a thin build.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Surveillance cameras did not capture the incident.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

