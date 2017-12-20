ARM releases video of abuse at 4th dairy cow farm

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) – A fourth incident of alleged animal cruelty at a South Florida dairy farm was found in an undercover sting.

The Animal Recovery Mission released a video that they said showed dairy cows being herded with electrical prods and calves being thrown into trucks.

According to the group, the abuse occurred at the Davie Dairy Farm in Okeechobee.

They are now asking law enforcement to investigate and file charges against the workers involved.

