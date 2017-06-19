Argument leads to Miami teen shot in head

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 19-year-old girl was injured after an overnight shooting in Miami.

Police responded to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma, after receiving reports of a woman who was shot in the head.

According to police, officers made contact with the victim’s boyfriend, who said the couple had gotten into an argument with a group of people from another car, when the group of people began firing at them.

The victim was sitting in the passenger seat when she was struck. The victim was then driven to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The subjects in the other vehicle fled and have not yet been found.

