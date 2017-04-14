Archdiocese of Miami observes Good Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami marked the holy holiday of Good Friday with the “Way of the Cross,” a procession through the streets of Miami.

The procession reflects on the last moments of Jesus Christ before the crucifixion.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski and other members of the Archdiocese of Miami kicked off the solemn holy day at Missionaries of Charity Shelter.

“It’s a beautiful way for people to come here to this area of Miami, where so many people are suffering from a variety of ills and really walk the way of the cross with those people,” said Rosemary Banich of the Archdiocese of Miami.

There are 11 stops along the procession route, which includes visits to local hospitals and the Florida Children’s Home.

Along the way, those participating will stop to take a moment to reflect and pray.

