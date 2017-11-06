Arborist rescues osprey tangled in branches in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in Margate came to the rescue of a bird he found stuck high above the ground, Monday.

That man was prepared to scale an 80-foot-tall tree to rescue the injured bird.

“Like four days ago, I heard some noise coming from my backyard, not knowing what was there, and I saw something swing from the tree,” said Sharon Feist, who spotted the bird.

Feist saw an osprey as it was tangled in a tree inside the Margate neighborhood near Northwest 108th Street and 67th Avenue.

Members from the South Florida Wildlife Care Center were brought in to try to help.

They in turn called in an arborist, a professional who climbs trees to trim their branches.

This time, however, Nate Stuart used his skills and expertise to climb and rescue a helpless bird.

He slowly climbed up and, after some time, he finally reached the top, making contact with the bird.

A cage was then sent up and, after the bird was untangled from the branch, the animal was place inside.

“He was alert but very tired; he didn’t seem to be hugely injured,” said Stuart. “I feel good about helping the bird. The thing probably wouldn’t have lasted another day.”

The osprey in now in the care of the South Florida Wildlife Center, where it will be nursed back to health and then released.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.