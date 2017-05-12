HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in front of a house in Homestead, Friday morning, gave the family that lives there quite a scare.

The blaze sparked in the area of Southwest 288th Street and 133rd Avenue, near the Falcon Cove Apartments, just before 8 a.m.

A 7News viewer captured massive flames shooting out of some old furniture and appliances near the residence. The blaze quickly spread next to a boat and a car parked in front of the home before rescuers were able to put it out.

No one was hurt.

