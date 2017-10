MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out an apartment fire in Miami Lakes.

Flames sparked at an apartment building along Fairway Drive near the Palmetto Expressway, Wednesday.

Officials said maintenance was being done on the second floor, and that’s when the fire somehow ignited.

No one was hurt.

