Apartment catches fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Deerfield Beach, Friday afternoon.

Smoke billowed from the roof of the building at the Century Village community located at 230 Ventnor Q.

Officials said people inside the apartment at the time of the blaze managed to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what sparked the flames.

