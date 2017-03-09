Antiguan woman dies during cosmetic procedure in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a woman who traveled to South Florida from the Caribbean to undergo a cosmetic procedure at a clinic in Miami, last week.

According to Miami Police, the victim, identified by family and friends as 32-year-old Nikisha Lewis from Antigua, had traveled to South Florida to undergo the procedure at the Miami location of Spectrum Aesthetics, Saturday.

At 7:41 p.m., investigators said, police responded to the facility, located near Southwest 42nd Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Paramedics rushed Lewis to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said she died on Monday.

Investigators have not specified what kind of procedure Lewis was undergoing. Spectrum Aesthetics broadly boasts breast augmentations and Brazilian butt lifts at its Miami location.

While homicide investigators work the case, Spectrum Aesthetics is starting its own review. In a statement to 7News, the facility’s attorney said, “Our prayers go out to the patient’s family and loved ones … Spectrum is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter and is cooperating with state officials to determine the cause of the incident.”

Reports out of Antigua say Lewis worked on the island as an immigration officer. She leaves behind two daughters and a husband.

