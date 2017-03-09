Antiguan woman dies after cosmetic procedure in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a woman who traveled to South Florida from the Caribbean to undergo a cosmetic procedure at a clinic in Miami, Monday.

According to Miami Police, the victim, identified by family and friends as 32-year-old Nikisha Lewis from Antigua, had traveled to South Florida to undergo the procedure at the Miami location of Spectrum Aesthetics.

Police responded to the facility, located near Southwest 42nd Avenue and West Flagler Street, at 7:41 p.m., investigators said.

Paramedics rushed Lewis to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Investigators have not specified what kind of procedure Lewis was undergoing. Spectrum Aesthetics broadly boasts breast augmentations and Brazilian butt lifts at its Miami location.

Lewis was under the care of Dr. Rami Ghurani at Spectrum Aesthetics. Julia Ingle, his attorney, issued a statement that reads in part, “Dr. Ghurani is deeply saddened by the loss of his patient and offers his thoughts and prayers during this difficult time … Dr. Ghirani provided the highest level of care, as he does with all of his patients.”

While homicide investigators work the case, the medical facility is starting its own review. In a statement to 7News, the facility’s attorney said, “Our prayers go out to the patient’s family and loved ones … Spectrum is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter and is cooperating with state officials to determine the cause of the incident.”

Reports out of Antigua say Lewis worked on the island as an immigration officer. She leaves behind two daughters and a husband.

The cause of death is still undetermined. Police said homicide investigations are standard procedure in cases like this.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.