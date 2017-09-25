Another family sues Hollywood nursing home after 11 deaths

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An additional family is filing a lawsuit against a Hollywood nursing home that saw the deaths of 11 patients after it lost power during Hurricane Irma.

The family of 93-year-old Miguel Franco is heart-broken and devastated after, they said, their loved one did not have to die in extreme heat at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Franco and 10 others died after the facility lost power. The generator at the facility did not power the air conditioning units, and the people inside suffered from extreme heat.

There are questions now about Gov. Rick Scott, who gave out his cell phone number to nursing home administrators before the hurricane.

According to reports, at least four messages from the Rehabilitation Center were received by the governor’s phone and deleted. However, according to a statement from Gov. Scott’s office, the voicemails were deleted after being given to the proper officials.

The statement read in part, “The voicemails were not retained because the information from each voicemail was collected by the Governor’s staff and given to the proper agency for handling. Every call was returned. The information collected from the voicemails was released to the public this week, along with over 150 pages of other documents.”

The statement also stated, “None of this changes the fact that this facility chose not to call 911 or evacuate their patients to the hospital across the street to save lives.”

However, for Franco’s wife and family, they still want justice for his death.

“One of the hardest things on my mind right now is that that day, I wished him ‘Happy Birthday,’ and I had told him, ‘Grandpa, I will be coming in a week to celebrate our birthdays and to see you again,’ and I just replay it in my head every time now,” said Erika Navarro, Franco’s daughter.

The lawsuit is citing negligence, bringing up the fact that there was a hospital nearby and that it took three days for 911 to be called. The family is demanding justice and want answers from Gov. Scott.

