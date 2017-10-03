Animal shelter reopens after Irma shuts off power

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Greater Miami reopened its doors in North Miami Beach after it experienced a blackout after Hurricane Irma.

Crews have been working to get everything back up and running after a power pole exploded on Sept. 25 while electricity was being restored to the area after the storm.

About 75 animals had to be relocated when the blast knocked out power to the entire facility.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.