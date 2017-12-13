Animal rights group claims farm owner was aware of abuse

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal rights group has released new video which they said shows that a South Florida dairy farm owner was aware of the abuse going on within the farm.

The video, released by the Animal Recovery Mission, shows a man who they claim is Larson Dairy Farm owner Jacob Larson in the dairy holding rebar.

“Here’s Jacob Larson on our first day of employment in the milking barn addressing his milking team, which are some of the most violent people we were undercover with,” said Richard Cuoto of the Animal Recovery Mission. “Jacob Larson is standing in the picture in the milking parlor with a cattle prod to electrocute animals.”

ARM investigators said Larson would also abuse the cows, and he was present while other employees would do so.

Other video shows Larson restricting a cow in the milking parlor while another employee kicks her.

Investigators said they gave the video to the local sheriff weeks ago, but no arrests have been made. They also said they gave the video to state prosecutors, and they said nothing has been done.

“I am hopeful, if arrests have not been made yet, then they will be made,” Cuoto said. “Clearly Jacob knew what was going on and knew the involvement of his employees abusing the cows.”

According to investigators, if someone has a hand on an animal while abuse is being done to that animal, they are taking part in the crime.

7News has reached out to the Larson Farm for comment. 7News also reached out to South East Milk, which Larson Farm is a part of.

ARM Investigators said South East Milk has been picking up milk from the farm just days after the animal abuse case came out.

