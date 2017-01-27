Angry protesters gather after Miami-Dade mayor enforces federal immigration policy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters surrounded Miami-Dade County Hall to voice their concerns after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he will enforce the president’s agenda with undocumented immigrants.

The White House policy sparked protests in Downtown Miami, and many expressed their anger toward their local leader, Friday.

Over 50 people held signs and filled the area in front of the Stephen P. Clark Center. Some even made their way to the entrance in an effort to get the mayor’s attention.

Protesters screamed “shame on you” and “Mayor Carlos Gimenez is an immigrant too.” Protesters said they are in fear of their future and feel that Gimenez betrayed them by going along with President Trump’s agenda.

“We felt very betrayed by our mayor. We wanted him to protect immigrant families,” said one protester. “Like we say, an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

Gimenez released a memo Thursday that ordered county jails to comply with federal immigration authorities when it comes to detaining undocumented immigrants who have committed a crime.

The memo came after Trump’s executive order where he threatened to cut federal funding to counties and cities that do not comply with federal immigration authorities.

Gimenez’s office said they have already worked with the federal government and not much will change now. “We have always cooperated with the federal government. We will continue to cooperate with the federal government,” said Michael A. Hernández, the director of communications for Mayor Carlos Gimenez, “and that is what the order did — a continuation of the cooperation.”

The mayor’s office also clarified that they have never been considered a sanctuary community and reiterated that they are complying with the federal government.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.